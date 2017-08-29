Equity Transactions Close On Bearish Note As Index Down By 0.42 Per Cent

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday closed on a negative note with market indices dropping by 0.42 per cent.

Market capitalisation shed N52 billion or 0.42 per cent to close at N12.465 trillion against N12.517 trillion posted on Monday.

Also, the All-Share Index, which opened at 36,317.31 lost 151.38 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 36,165.93.

An analysis of the price movement indicated that Mobil led the losers’ table with a loss of N9.14 to close at N173.79 per share while Okomu Oil trailed with N3.45 to close at N65.64.

Dangote Cement dipped N2.34 to close at N212.65, while Julius Berger declined by N1.79 to close at N34.2 per share.

Nigerian Breweries also lost N1.41 to close at N183.6 per share.

Conversely, Stanbic IBTC led the gainers’ table, gaining 5k to close at N40.5 per share.

GT Bank came second gaining 3k to close at N39.5 and Champion appreciated by 16k to close at N2.5 per share.

Custodians increased by 15k to close at N3.56, while MayBaker added 13k to close at N2.88 per share.

Similarly, the volume of shares dropped by 58.50 per cent with an exchange of 144.45 million shares worth N1.51 billion transacted by investors in 3,716 deals.

This was in contrast with 348.11 million shares worth N2.98 billion exchanged in 3, 276 deals on Monday.

Fidelity Bank was the most active, exchanging 23.27 million shares valued at N31.37 million.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 18.19 million shares worth N416.37 million, while FCMB traded 17.33 million shares valued at N19.07 million.

Transcorp sold 8.83 million shares worth N11.40 million and Access Bank traded 8.82 million shares valued at N88.09 million.