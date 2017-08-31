Evans Pleads Guilty To Charges Of Murder, Kidnapping

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans has been arraigned before an Ikeja High Court for masterminding series of high profile kidnapping in Lagos State and he pleaded guilty to the charges of murder, kidnapping and felony.

Evans alongside five other members of his gang was arraigned on Wednesday, on a two-count charge before Justice Hakeem Oshodi.

Other defendants are Uche Amadi (m), Ogechi Uchechukwu (f), Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu (m), Chilaka Ifeanyi (m) and Victor Chukwunonso Aduba (m).

After the matter was called, the prosecution team led by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem told the court of the criminal charge already filed against the defendants, and applied that it be read to them.

In count one; the defendants were accused of conspiring to commit felony to wit, kidnapping, contrary to Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, CAP C17, 2015.

The offence was said to have been carried out at about 7:45pm on February 14, 2017 along Obokun Street in Ilupeju.

In count two, the defendants were said to have “between 14th February and 12th April, 2017, along Obokun Street, Ilupeju, Lagos, in the Ikeja Judicial Division, while armed with guns and other weapons, did capture, detain and collect a ransom of 223, 000 Euros from one Dunu Donatus (m) for his release.”

The offence, according to the charge, was contrary to and punishable under Section 271 (3) of the Criminal Law, CAP C17, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

After the charges were read to them, Evans and the fifth defendant, Ifeanyi pleaded guilty to the counts, while the four other defendants pleaded not guilty.

In his ruling, Justice Oshodi ordered the defendants to be remanded in Kirikiri prison and adjourned the matter to October 19, 2017 for trial.

Speaking to reporters after the proceeding, the State’s Attorney General said the adjournment was trial of the four defendants who pleaded not guilty, while the procedure for the two that pleaded guilty would be the laying of the statesmen of fact before them again.

He said: “If they affirm the statement of fact again, then the judge will adjourn for the sentencing of the duo who pleaded guilty while the court go on with the trial of those who pleaded not guilty.”

He assured that the present administration in the State under the leadership of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would leave no stone unturned in ensuring safety of lives and property in the State.