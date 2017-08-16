Evans Wins First Round Of N300 Million Suit Against Police

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Celebrated billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, on Wednesday, won his first case against the Nigeria Police Force at the law court.

This is because the presiding Judge, Justice Anka Abdulaziz of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordered that the fundamental rights suit filed by him against the Nigeria Police Force will go to trial.

Evans had through his lawyer, filed a N300 million lawsuit against the Nigeria Police Force, as exemplary damages for his ‘illegal’ detention and harm caused by his media trial.

Justice Abdulaziz dismissed the objections of the counsel to the police, Eze Emmanuel, and agreed with Evans counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, that service on the first and second respondents has been affected.

The first and second respondents in the suit are the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force. The other respondents are the Lagos State Police Commissioner, and the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS.

Justice Anka, also ruled that leave was not required for the matter to be heard during vacation, as Order 4 Rule 5 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules of 2009, enjoins the court to pursue speed and justice on issues of fundamental human rights.