Ewatto Grammar School Old Student Association (EGOSA) Celebrates 40 Years Anniversary

September 25 11:17 2017 Print This Article

Ewatto Grammar School Old Student Association (EGOSA), will on Friday, September 29, 2017 kick of a three-day anniversary celebration to mark the 40 years of the establishment of the secondary school.

The secondary school, which was established in 1977 and which has also produced great men and women in different fields of endeavour, has been left neglected by both the state and local government authorities and the reunion will offer EGOSA members and invited guests the opportunity to raise funds for the overall development of the school.

The ceremony which will take place at Ewatto, will be chaired by one of Ewatto’s illustrious sons, Chief (Dr) Leemon Ikpea, and the Onojie of Ewatto, His Royal Highness Sylvester.O Ikhumhen, who will be the father of the day.

President of EGOSA Professor GRA Okogun said the ceremony will offer the old boys and girls of the school the opportunity to francternise with each other as well as teacher both past and present of the institution.

“ We are glad that after 40 years of the establishment of the school, we are able to come together to apraise the progress of the school and see where we can join hands with the government to be able to upgrade the standard of learning in the school which produced all of us,” Okogun said.

 

Horatius Egua
Publicity Secretary,
EGOSA
08033066305, 08080954999

 

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

FG Will Protect, Reward Whistle-Blowers – Minister

FG Will Protect, Reward Whistle-Blowers – Minister

Be Bold And Brave President Buhari Tells Pastor Tunde Bakare

Be Bold And Brave President Buhari Tells Pastor Tunde Bakare

African Leaders Launch High-level Conference On Intellectual Property For An Emerging Continent

African Leaders Launch High-level Conference On Intellectual Property For An Emerging Continent