Ewatto Grammar School Old Student Association (EGOSA) Celebrates 40 Years Anniversary

Ewatto Grammar School Old Student Association (EGOSA), will on Friday, September 29, 2017 kick of a three-day anniversary celebration to mark the 40 years of the establishment of the secondary school.

The secondary school, which was established in 1977 and which has also produced great men and women in different fields of endeavour, has been left neglected by both the state and local government authorities and the reunion will offer EGOSA members and invited guests the opportunity to raise funds for the overall development of the school.

The ceremony which will take place at Ewatto, will be chaired by one of Ewatto’s illustrious sons, Chief (Dr) Leemon Ikpea, and the Onojie of Ewatto, His Royal Highness Sylvester.O Ikhumhen, who will be the father of the day.

President of EGOSA Professor GRA Okogun said the ceremony will offer the old boys and girls of the school the opportunity to francternise with each other as well as teacher both past and present of the institution.

“ We are glad that after 40 years of the establishment of the school, we are able to come together to apraise the progress of the school and see where we can join hands with the government to be able to upgrade the standard of learning in the school which produced all of us,” Okogun said.

Horatius Egua

Publicity Secretary,

EGOSA

