Ex-Aso Savings Staff Accuses ICPC Of Victimisation

A former senior staff of Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Mrs. Maimuna Aliyu has accused the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related. Offences Commission, (ICPC), of victimization.

Aliyu, a former nominee of the ICPC, who was dropped by the Federal Government, in August, accused the commission of illegal seizure of her property without fair hearing over a mortgage transaction.

Consequently, she has pleaded with the Acting Chairman of ICPC, Adullahi Bako, not to allow the alleged injustice meted out to her by the commission to continue bearing in mind the promise of the present government to be transparent, uphold sound ethical dealings and best corporate practices.

Recall that the Federal Government withdrew the nomination of Mrs. Aliyu from the 14 member board of the ICPC on the allegation that she was being investigated by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ICPC had in a letter to her dated September 19, 2017, and signed by Adullahi Bako, with the title, “Investigation activitues. Notice of seizure of immovable property” stated “upon satisfaction that the 4 (four) units of immovable property described as Plots D18, D19, D22 and D23 all situate at Sungold Estate and plot 321 Galadimawa District, Abuja, belonging to As Savings and Loans plc in your custody is a subject of investigation.

“Pursuant to Section 45 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, you are hereby ordered not to part with, deal in or othersise dispose of such property or any part thereof in respect of the aforesaid immovable property until this order is revoked or varied.”

But in separate petitions to the commission, Lawyers to Mrs. Aliyu explained that the ICPC chairman may have misguided by his staff in reaching the conclusion which they described as erroneous to evoke the provision of of section 45 of the ICPC Act.

The Lawyers, W.K. Shittu & Co. and Chuks.J Okonkwo & Associates explained that Mrs. Aliyu who worked for Aso Savings and Loans voluntarily resigned her appointment on 6th September 2013 was granted a mortgage loan to purchase five plots of land in Sungold Estate in 2012 under the staff mortgage scheme of the company until her resignation.

The letter signed by Chuks Okonkwo stated, “In the final analysis, we opine that it is as unfortunate as it is not worthy of accolade that the ICPC should be reduced to an errand commission to do the will and wish of some unscrupulous persons within the commission working for their pay masters who are trying to cover their well established corrupt practices.

“While expecting that you restrain further steps that may continue to embarrass the ICPC, we advice that you review the facts at your disposal alongside the letters/documents we have attached herewith.”

In the same vein, Wahab Shittu, one of the lawyers to Mrs. Aliyu in a letter to the ICPC acting Chairman said, “In the circumstances, we urge your distinguished ccommission in the exercise of your discretionary statutory powers to aascertain the veracity of our client’s position including facts presented and release the property back to our client to enable our client enforce her rights under the terms of the mortgage and allow parties take advantage of fair treatment in the transaction.”

According to the Lawyers, upon her resignation, Mrs. Aliyu wrote to the bank that her financial outlay could no longer service the mortgage effectively and requested that she retains one out of the five plots relinquishing four to the mortgage institution.

The two law firms consulting for Mrs. Aliyu have expressed surprised why the ICPC would proceed to seize their client’s properties without giving her fair hearing in the case being investigated.

Mrs. Aliyu has therefore challenged the ICPC to investigate a case of flagrant violation of the provisions of both Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) and the Central Bank of Nigeria Act (CBN ACT) through recklessness in Loans creation and administration which she brought to the commission against her former employers rather than the anti graft agency becoming debt recovery agent for the mortgage bank.