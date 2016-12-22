Ex-Delta State Governor, James Ibori, Under House Arrest Despite Release From Prison

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has been placed under house arrest in London following his release from prison.

Ibori had spent six years after been convicted for stealing and laundering Nigeria’s money.

He was jailed for 13 years but was due for release on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 upon serving full six years.

We gathered on Thursday that the London court which released him on Wednesday morning has restricted him to his St. John’s Wood residence.

However, Ibori will be reporting to the London Metropolitan Police every week.

Ibori’s case was re-opened in 2010 after a Federal High Court sitting in Asaba had discharged him of all 170 charges.