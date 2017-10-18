Ex- Gov. Lamido’s N1.35 Billion Money Laundering Trial Adjourned To Nov. 15

Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja has adjourned to November 15 and 16, 2017 the N1.35billion fraud trial of erstwhile governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

This adjournment was at the instance of Lamido’s new counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN.

“My Lord, I wish to appeal for an adjournment to familiarize myself with the facts of this case. This is my first time of appearing before this honourable court in this matter”, Agabi pleaded.

Responding, counsel to the EFCC, Chile Okoroma, stated that the matter should be left at the discretion of the court, as “the defendants have a right to fair representation in the interest of justice”.

He, however, added that the matter was adjourned on Friday, July 7, 2017 to today for trial, noting that the prosecution’s witnesses had already been assembled.

Following the submissions by both counsel, Justice Quadri adjourned for continuation of trial.

Lamido currently faces trial on alongside his sons; Aminu Sule Lamido, Mustapha Sule Lamido; Aminu Wada Abubakar, Bamaina Holdings Ltd and Speeds Intl Ltd.

He allegedly abused his position as governor between 2007 and 2015 by awarding contracts to companies where he had interest, using his two sons as fronts.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

18th October, 2013