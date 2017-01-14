Ex-militant Leader Warns Niger Delta Avengers, Others Against Bombing Of Pipelines

Chairman of the Bayelsa State Waterways Security Task Force, BSWSTF, Africanus Ukparasia, has warned militants to desist from attacking oil installations in the Niger Delta region.

This is coming at a time when Niger Delta Avengers called its fighters to be prepared for war, following the alleged breakdown in the peace talk between Federal Government and leaders of oil rich region.

Ukparasia, formerly known as General Africa, gave the warning when he patrolled the creeks of Bayelsa State.

The former commander of the Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, stressed that he would live up to his mandate of securing the creeks and preventing nefarious activities from the state.

He noted that his task force was ready to deal decisively with anybody, who tried to sabotage the peace of the region, thereby giving the military reasons to invade Niger Delta communities.

According to Ukparasia, “We advise Bayelsans to report any suspicious movement in their communities as it is the duty of all to be vigilant against the nefarious activities of criminals who cause problems to give the military reason to invade our communities for innocent people to suffer.

“The Waterways Security Task Force headed by me was legally established by the Federal Government in collaboration with the Bayelsa state Government to stop crime and criminal activities along the waterways of Bayelsa state.

“We pledge to work with the security agencies to maintain peace and order in the state. We, hereby, warn that anyone trying to sabotage the peace in the state will be decisively dealt with as no stone will be left unturned to maintain the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

“We call on the security agencies to watch the activities of some undesirable elements in our society to avert any possible breakdown of law and order.”