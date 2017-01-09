Ex Niger Gov. Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead

Ex Niger Gov. Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead
January 09 02:23 2017 Print This Article

A former Governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure, is dead.

He died on Sunday at a German Hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Mr. Kure would have been 70 years old by February 26 this year.

A friend of the family resident in Abuja confirmed that the two term Niger Governor is dead.

“It is true, he died in Germany, the family has already began making moves to return his body back to Nigeria for funeral rites,” he said.

Mr. Kure was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under whose platform he served as governor of Niger State from 1999 to 2007.

