Ex-Nigeria Airways Workers Shutdown Lagos Airport Over Unpaid N78 Billion Entitlements

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Former workers of the liquidated Nigeria Airways, on Wednesday, shutdown activities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, in Lagos, over unpaid entitlements at N78 billion.

The Protest which kicked ofg at about 8.00 am paralysed activities at the airport for several hours.

Addressing journalists, the Chairman of the Nigeria Airways chapter of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Mr Sam Nzene said it was unfortunate that the former workers were yet to receive their entitlements in spite of the president’s approval.

“We understand the funds are ready because bond was floated and the bond has since matured in June, but up till now, what we are saying is that nobody has called us for negotiations on the next line of action,” he said.

Nzene added that “by now, we should be working with the unit that has been mandated to pay us, but up till now they are doing the payment in secret. They do not want us to know. Even the aviation ministry is not so much in the know of what they are doing, so we want the President to please call those concerned to order”.

“We are not seriously quarreling that we have not been paid, but that the union should be aware of what they are doing, so that we can equally tell our members to remain calm that we will get our money,” he stated further.

Nzene said the union has written several letters and made attempts to see the officers in the unidentified unit adding that “since the approval came, nobody has told us what has been approved, but as long as we are concerned, our money is N78 billion; 5,909 workers and pensioners are to benefit”.