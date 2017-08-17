Ex-President Jonathan Congratulates Babangida At 76

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated ex-Head of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retrd) on his 76th birthday, describing him as a great leader and committed patriot.

In a message of goodwill to Babangida, Jonathan prayed for God to continue to bless the ex-Head of state “because our dear nation still has more to reap from your wealth of experience and deep wisdom in its journey to greatness.”

The message further said: “I am pleased to join your family and other well wishers in thanking God for blessing you with the strength and wisdom to live a fulfilling life.

“As a former President, your impact as a committed patriot and statesman has been of immense benefit in chatting the course of leadership, governance and development in our dear nation.

“At 76, your contributions to national growth has remained undiminished as you continue to fearlessly lend your strong voice and strategic support to the genuine efforts towards making our nation great.

“May the Almighty Allah bless you with more rewarding years because our dear nation still has more to reap from your wealth of experience and deep wisdom in its journey to greatness. Happy birthday Your Excellency.”