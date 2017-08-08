Ex-President Jonathan Congratulates Makarfi At 61

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the National Caretaker Committee Chairman, of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi on the occasion of his 61st birthday, describing him as deeply committed to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

In a message of felicitation to Makarfi, the former President thanked God for sustaining the party chairman and positioning him to play key roles in the affairs of the nation.

Dr. Jonathan who conveyed this in a statement issued by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, further stated that Makarfi had made significant contributions towards Nigeria’s development.

The statement reads: “On behalf of my family, I wish to most sincerely congratulate you on your 61st birthday. “We thank God for his grace in not only sustaining you, but also positioning you to play key roles in the affairs of our nation.

“Your contributions towards the realization of the development goals of our dear country are quite significant. Whether as a governor, legislator or party leader, you have acquitted yourself well as a patriot who has made indelible marks with manifest dedication to national development.

“You are a bridge builder who has displayed uncommon wisdom and deep commitment to the strengthening of our democracy and national growth.

“I Join your family and numerous admirers to wish you more productive years in your determination to see Nigeria evolve into a nation of our collective dreams.”