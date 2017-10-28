About Us
Ex-President Jonathan Counsels Students To Stay Away From Crime
October 28
15:57
2017
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has counseled Nigerian students to
stay away from kidnapping, robbery and other social vices that portray
the academic community in bad light.
The ex-President gave the advice while presenting his remarks as the
Special Guest of Honour at the 4th convocation ceremony of Baze
University in Abuja.
He said: “It is important to note that the negative activities of some
of our youths are portraying the academic environment in bad light. I
urge the graduating and other Students of this university to realise
that those people are out of line, and it is not cool, whenever they
involve themselves in such abhorrent social vices as cultism,
thuggery, armed robbery and kidnapping. They should know that they let
the nation down, each time they engage in acts that debase human
dignity and hurt our values as a nation of great people.
Jonathan further made a case for the kind of responsible education
that will inculcate moral values in our youths. He said: “I would,
however, clarify that our kind of education must be the type that will
have a soul. That is why I always challenge the staff, especially
the academic staff, to develop curricula that will produce respectable
and patriotic citizens and graduates, in tune with our peculiar social
and economic environment.
“We must aspire to restore those glory days when a graduate’s value
was weighed equally in character and in learning.”
Below is the full speech:
–
Remarks by Dr. Goodluck E. Jonathan, President, Federal Republic of
Nigeria (2010-2015) at the 4th Convocation ceremony of Baze
University, Abuja, 28 October, 2017
Protocols.
It is my pleasure and a profound honour for me to be invited to make
brief remarks as the Special Guest of Honour at this graduation
ceremony of Baze University, here in Abuja. I have to thank the
Visitor, Pro-Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Registrar and the entire
Governing Board of Baze University for the privilege to be part of
this event.
2. For me as a former President, this is a busy time because of
several pressing end-of-year engagements, both at home and abroad. But
I chose to be here today because of my interest in education. Each
time I am within the ambience of the academia, there is always that
welcoming déjà vu feeling, a kind of home coming, which brings back
memories of my former life as a lecturer.
3. I am particularly pleased to be here in your midst at this 4th
graduation ceremony because of the reputation Baze University has
built, among Nigerian universities. From a humble start, beginning
with only 17 students in 2011, Baze University has become quite
competitive, as a result of the pleasant learning environment, and the
quality of your programmes and facilities.
4. Again I must commend the management of the University, especially
Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed who nursed the vision to set up this
great institution. I had read somewhere where he said that he had to
sell off virtually all his assets, to be able to build this
university. Such initiative goes beyond the normal urge for investment
and the envisaged dividends. Establishing a university of this
standard for an individual is a calling, which only those that have
the passion, know the unquantifiable satisfaction it gives.
5. I wish to state that Senator Baba-Ahmed’s kind of passion meets
society’s needs in a very remarkable way. It is becoming increasingly
clear that the Government alone can no longer cater for the
educational needs of our robust youth population. I believe that the
contributions of institutions like Baze University, and other private
universities, will go a long way in complementing the efforts of the
Federal and State governments, towards increasing the nation’s
capacity to provide tertiary education for its citizens.
6. There is no gainsaying the fact that for our country to truly
develop in a sustainable manner, we need to strategically expand the
opportunities for quality education; the one that will deliver the
appropriate skill sets that are in tune with the needs of 21st century
economy. The point has to be made that as Nigerians, we are not
satisfied with our level of development. This is because countries
that were at par with us at the time we got independence in the 60’s,
are already deploying cutting edge technology to build sophisticated
equipment, and we are now condemned by our own fate to buy such
machinery from them.
7. As President I ensured that my administration gave education the
highest sectoral allocation in the federal budgets between 2011 and
2015 because of my belief in the boundless opportunities for
greatness, which only education can provide. It was also for this
reason that we licensed many private universities, and established
twelve Federal Universities in the twelve states that had none, with
nine of them in Northern Nigeria.
8. I introduced the national special post-graduate scholarship
programme known as the Presidential Special Scholarship Scheme for
Innovation and Development (PRESSID). The idea was to encourage the
best of our first-class graduates from the technical disciplines to
proceed for further studies in the world’s best universities in order
to acquire the skill sets needed for our development. This is in line
with my belief that for a nation to truly develop, it must cultivate a
crop of manpower that could revolutionise its technological
advancement.
9. I would, however, clarify that our kind of education must be the
type that will have a soul. That is why I always challenge the
staff, especially the academic staff, to develop curricula that will
produce respectable and patriotic citizens and graduates, in tune with
our peculiar social and economic environment. We must aspire to
restore those glory days when a graduate’s value was weighed equally
in character and in learning.
10. At this point, let me congratulate the graduating students, their
parents and guardians, for the feat of today. I believe that the
training at Baze University have prepared you well enough, for the
next stage in your lives. So, as you leave the classrooms for the
larger society, I expect you to go out there, and play significant
roles in the development of our nation.
11. It is important to note that the negative activities of some of
our youths are portraying the academic environment in bad light. I
urge the graduating and other Students of this university to realise
that those people are out of line, and it is not cool, whenever they
involve themselves in such abhorrent social vices as cultism,
thuggery, armed robbery and kidnapping. They should know that they let
the nation down, each time they engage in acts that debase human
dignity and hurt our values as a nation of great people.
12. Our universities must create people that are rational. We are
in an age when the talk of artificial intelligence evokes boundless
passions, to the extent that our scientists are already tinkering with
the idea of modifying human genes to create super humans.
13. I honestly believe that as humans we can improve efficiency in
the way we conduct our affairs, but I also strongly believe that the
classroom must never lose its humanity. It appears our classrooms have
started creating individuals who function like robots, which is not
good for humanity. Training should not be about efficiency and
precision alone; it should also be about character and human dignity.
14. Our classrooms must continue to create rational human beings
but with sufficient technical knowledge to build the machines we need
in our factories and productive spaces. Let those factories then
create the required automaton and robots, in order to preserve the
sanctity of the human essence.
15. In closing, let me reiterate that the kind and quality of
education we offer today will determine how our country will be
governed, and how prosperous it will become tomorrow. This is because
as young people, many of you sitting in the classrooms today, will sit
in various Government offices and boardrooms tomorrow, to govern our
country.
16. I want to believe that many of you here were as excited as I
was, when I heard that the European Union has just elected its
youngest ever head of Government. His name is Mr. Sebastian Kurz, the
new leader of Austria, who is only 31 years old. That happened five
months after 39-year-old Mr. Emmanuel Macron emerged as the President
of France, a big global power, and one of the permanent members of the
United Nations’ Security Council. Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) who led this
country through a very turbulent period in our nation’s history was
just 32, when he became Nigeria’s Head of State.
17. Great Nigerian students, does that tell you anything?
18. It tells me that as youths, your tomorrow, as far as leadership
is concerned, has come today, and you must seize the moment, in
character and in learning. That is why you must be part of the
rational human beings, imbued with great knowledge and leadership
qualities, that our classrooms should produce, to build the nation of
our collective dreams, today!
19. God bless Baze University.
20. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
I thank you all.
