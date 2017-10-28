Ex-President Jonathan Counsels Students To Stay Away From Crime

Below is the full speech:

–

Remarks by Dr. Goodluck E. Jonathan, President, Federal Republic of

Nigeria (2010-2015) at the 4th Convocation ceremony of Baze

University, Abuja, 28 October, 2017

Protocols.

It is my pleasure and a profound honour for me to be invited to make

brief remarks as the Special Guest of Honour at this graduation

ceremony of Baze University, here in Abuja. I have to thank the

Visitor, Pro-Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Registrar and the entire

Governing Board of Baze University for the privilege to be part of

this event.

2. For me as a former President, this is a busy time because of

several pressing end-of-year engagements, both at home and abroad. But

I chose to be here today because of my interest in education. Each

time I am within the ambience of the academia, there is always that

welcoming déjà vu feeling, a kind of home coming, which brings back

memories of my former life as a lecturer.

3. I am particularly pleased to be here in your midst at this 4th

graduation ceremony because of the reputation Baze University has

built, among Nigerian universities. From a humble start, beginning

with only 17 students in 2011, Baze University has become quite

competitive, as a result of the pleasant learning environment, and the

quality of your programmes and facilities.

4. Again I must commend the management of the University, especially

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed who nursed the vision to set up this

great institution. I had read somewhere where he said that he had to

sell off virtually all his assets, to be able to build this

university. Such initiative goes beyond the normal urge for investment

and the envisaged dividends. Establishing a university of this

standard for an individual is a calling, which only those that have

the passion, know the unquantifiable satisfaction it gives.

5. I wish to state that Senator Baba-Ahmed’s kind of passion meets

society’s needs in a very remarkable way. It is becoming increasingly

clear that the Government alone can no longer cater for the

educational needs of our robust youth population. I believe that the

contributions of institutions like Baze University, and other private

universities, will go a long way in complementing the efforts of the

Federal and State governments, towards increasing the nation’s

capacity to provide tertiary education for its citizens.

6. There is no gainsaying the fact that for our country to truly

develop in a sustainable manner, we need to strategically expand the

opportunities for quality education; the one that will deliver the

appropriate skill sets that are in tune with the needs of 21st century

economy. The point has to be made that as Nigerians, we are not

satisfied with our level of development. This is because countries

that were at par with us at the time we got independence in the 60’s,

are already deploying cutting edge technology to build sophisticated

equipment, and we are now condemned by our own fate to buy such

machinery from them.

7. As President I ensured that my administration gave education the

highest sectoral allocation in the federal budgets between 2011 and

2015 because of my belief in the boundless opportunities for

greatness, which only education can provide. It was also for this

reason that we licensed many private universities, and established

twelve Federal Universities in the twelve states that had none, with

nine of them in Northern Nigeria.

8. I introduced the national special post-graduate scholarship

programme known as the Presidential Special Scholarship Scheme for

Innovation and Development (PRESSID). The idea was to encourage the

best of our first-class graduates from the technical disciplines to

proceed for further studies in the world’s best universities in order

to acquire the skill sets needed for our development. This is in line

with my belief that for a nation to truly develop, it must cultivate a

crop of manpower that could revolutionise its technological

advancement.

9. I would, however, clarify that our kind of education must be the

type that will have a soul. That is why I always challenge the

staff, especially the academic staff, to develop curricula that will

produce respectable and patriotic citizens and graduates, in tune with

our peculiar social and economic environment. We must aspire to

restore those glory days when a graduate’s value was weighed equally

in character and in learning.

10. At this point, let me congratulate the graduating students, their

parents and guardians, for the feat of today. I believe that the

training at Baze University have prepared you well enough, for the

next stage in your lives. So, as you leave the classrooms for the

larger society, I expect you to go out there, and play significant

roles in the development of our nation.

11. It is important to note that the negative activities of some of

our youths are portraying the academic environment in bad light. I

urge the graduating and other Students of this university to realise

that those people are out of line, and it is not cool, whenever they

involve themselves in such abhorrent social vices as cultism,

thuggery, armed robbery and kidnapping. They should know that they let

the nation down, each time they engage in acts that debase human

dignity and hurt our values as a nation of great people.

12. Our universities must create people that are rational. We are

in an age when the talk of artificial intelligence evokes boundless

passions, to the extent that our scientists are already tinkering with

the idea of modifying human genes to create super humans.

13. I honestly believe that as humans we can improve efficiency in

the way we conduct our affairs, but I also strongly believe that the

classroom must never lose its humanity. It appears our classrooms have

started creating individuals who function like robots, which is not

good for humanity. Training should not be about efficiency and

precision alone; it should also be about character and human dignity.

14. Our classrooms must continue to create rational human beings

but with sufficient technical knowledge to build the machines we need

in our factories and productive spaces. Let those factories then

create the required automaton and robots, in order to preserve the

sanctity of the human essence.

15. In closing, let me reiterate that the kind and quality of

education we offer today will determine how our country will be

governed, and how prosperous it will become tomorrow. This is because

as young people, many of you sitting in the classrooms today, will sit

in various Government offices and boardrooms tomorrow, to govern our

country.

16. I want to believe that many of you here were as excited as I

was, when I heard that the European Union has just elected its

youngest ever head of Government. His name is Mr. Sebastian Kurz, the

new leader of Austria, who is only 31 years old. That happened five

months after 39-year-old Mr. Emmanuel Macron emerged as the President

of France, a big global power, and one of the permanent members of the

United Nations’ Security Council. Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) who led this

country through a very turbulent period in our nation’s history was

just 32, when he became Nigeria’s Head of State.

17. Great Nigerian students, does that tell you anything?

18. It tells me that as youths, your tomorrow, as far as leadership

is concerned, has come today, and you must seize the moment, in

character and in learning. That is why you must be part of the

rational human beings, imbued with great knowledge and leadership

qualities, that our classrooms should produce, to build the nation of

our collective dreams, today!

19. God bless Baze University.

20. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I thank you all.