Ex-President Jonathan Felicitates With Ekwueme At 85

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme on his 85th birthday, describing him as a blessing to the nation.

In a letter of goodwill to Ekwueme, Jonathan described the former Vice President as a democrat who laid the foundation for urbane and inclusive disposition to governance.

In a statement issued by Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s media aide, the former President said:

“Your Excellency, I wish to congratulate you on your 85th birthday and thank God Almighty for his enduring grace of long life upon you.

“You are a blessing to the country, an exemplary statesman and patriot who have given so much for the peace, progress and unity of our dear nation.

“Your passion for architecture transcends the professional calling, where you have excelled at home and abroad, to embrace bold footprints in nation building. As the nation’s Second Republic Vice President, you laid the foundation for a creative, urbane, peaceful, and inclusive disposition to governance.

“Your commitment and worthy contributions over the years have been pivotal to the mileage attained towards deepening our democracy and strengthening the pillars upon which our nation rests.

“May God keep and protect you to enable you continue with your selfless service to our dear nation.”