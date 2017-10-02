Ex-President Jonathan Puts Africa In Spotlight At Rhodes Forum In Greece

Berlin – The Rhodes Forum opens this week with a strong African

presence led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan headlining

a diverse array of high-profile international speakers to discuss and

seek practical solutions to major global challenges being faced today.

A statement issued by Rhodes Forum’s press officer Agnieszka Rzepka

stated that Presidents Goodluck Jonathan (Nigeria, 2010-15) and

Dioncounda Traore (Mali, 2012-13) will address the opening plenary

session on 6 October alongside Oxford University’s Professor of

Globalisation and Development, Ian Goldin, a former adviser to Nelson

Mandela; Dominique de Villepin, Prime Minister of France (2005-07);

and Vladimir Yakunin, co-founder and Chairman of the DOC Research

Institute, the independent international think tank that organises the

Forum.

Speaking in Abuja ahead of the Forum, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan said:

“The challenges facing the world today – whether financial crises,

armed conflicts, increasing terrorist threat and immigration on an

unprecedented scale – cannot be tackled by countries or even

continents in isolation. They demand profound global thinking and

willingness to seek solutions through dialogue, mutual respect and

open-mindedness.

“African voices must be heard in this search for common solutions that

benefit the whole of mankind, and international gatherings such as the

Rhodes Forum provide an essential platform for this to happen. I am

looking forward to this opportunity to make substantive contributions

towards solving some of the most pressing problems facing humanity

today.”

First convened in 2003, the Rhodes Forum brings together concerned

members of the international political, business, civil society and

academic communities in a spirit of dialogue and inclusivity. Every

year, hundreds of participants from more than 70 countries explore the

major challenges facing the world and seek concrete, applicable

solutions rooted in shared values of equality, mutual respect and

compassion.

Taking as its theme “Multipolarity and Dialogue in Regional and Global

Developments: Imagining Possible Futures”, this year’s 15th

Anniversary Rhodes Forum also hosts two focal events: a Summit on

Globalisation, Dialogue, and the Future of Democracy; and a Summit on

Global Infrastructure Development Scenarios.

About the DOC

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute is an international

think tank that researches and develops proposals to address key

challenges faced by the international community today.

Committed to seeking dialogue-based solutions to humankind’s most

pressing issues, the DOC builds on the legacy and expertise of the

World Public Forum Dialogue of Civilizations. We bring together global

thought leaders from academia, public policy, business, and civil

society in order to foster debate, share experiences, and develop

sound policy recommendations.

The idea of a public forum that would promote dialogue as a means of

easing and preventing conflicts, contrary to the theory of an imminent

clash of civilizations, followed the adoption of key documents by the

On 9 November 2001, UNESCO Member States unanimously adopted the

UNESCO Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity, and the UN General

Assembly presented its Global Agenda for Dialogue Among Civilizations.

These resolutions laid out principles of intercultural dialogue and

laid the basis of the DOC.

The World Public Forum Dialogue of Civilizations (WPF), the

predecessor of DOC, was founded to advocate for this initiative and

help implement its objectives. The WPF was founded in 2002 by Indian

entrepreneur and visionary the late Jagdish Kapur, business leader and

philanthropist Dr. Vladimir Yakunin, and the businessman Nicholas F.S.

Papanicolaou. The WPF has enjoyed UN Economic and Social Council

(ECOSOC) Special Consultative Status and regularly collaborates with

UNESCO.

The DOC is an independent, non-partisan think tank, and receives no

government funding.