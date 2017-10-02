Ex-President Jonathan Puts Africa In Spotlight At Rhodes Forum In Greece

Berlin – The Rhodes Forum opens this week with a strong African
presence led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan headlining
a diverse array of high-profile international speakers to discuss and
seek practical solutions to major global challenges being faced today.
A statement issued by Rhodes Forum’s press officer Agnieszka Rzepka
stated that Presidents Goodluck Jonathan (Nigeria, 2010-15) and
Dioncounda Traore (Mali, 2012-13) will address the opening plenary
session on 6 October alongside Oxford University’s Professor of
Globalisation and Development, Ian Goldin, a former adviser to Nelson
Mandela; Dominique de Villepin, Prime Minister of France (2005-07);
and Vladimir Yakunin, co-founder and Chairman of the DOC Research
Institute, the independent international think tank that organises the
Forum.
Speaking in Abuja ahead of the Forum, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan said:
“The challenges facing the world today – whether financial crises,
armed conflicts, increasing terrorist threat and immigration on an
unprecedented scale – cannot be tackled by countries or even
continents in isolation. They demand profound global thinking and
willingness to seek solutions through dialogue, mutual respect and
open-mindedness.
“African voices must be heard in this search for common solutions that
benefit the whole of mankind, and international gatherings such as the
Rhodes Forum provide an essential platform for this to happen. I am
looking forward to this opportunity to make substantive contributions
towards solving some of the most pressing problems facing humanity
today.”
First convened in 2003, the Rhodes Forum brings together concerned
members of the international political, business, civil society and
academic communities in a spirit of dialogue and inclusivity. Every
year, hundreds of participants from more than 70 countries explore the
major challenges facing the world and seek concrete, applicable
solutions rooted in shared values of equality, mutual respect and
compassion.
Taking as its theme “Multipolarity and Dialogue in Regional and Global
Developments: Imagining Possible Futures”, this year’s 15th
Anniversary Rhodes Forum also hosts two focal events: a Summit on
Globalisation, Dialogue, and the Future of Democracy; and a Summit on
Global Infrastructure Development Scenarios.
Media Contacts
Agnieszka Rzepka,
Press Officer
About the DOC
The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute is an international
think tank that researches and develops proposals to address key
challenges faced by the international community today.
Committed to seeking dialogue-based solutions to humankind’s most
pressing issues, the DOC builds on the legacy and expertise of the
World Public Forum Dialogue of Civilizations. We bring together global
thought leaders from academia, public policy, business, and civil
society in order to foster debate, share experiences, and develop
sound policy recommendations.
The idea of a public forum that would promote dialogue as a means of
easing and preventing conflicts, contrary to the theory of an imminent
clash of civilizations, followed the adoption of key documents by the
UNESCO Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity, and the UN General
Assembly presented its Global Agenda for Dialogue Among Civilizations.
These resolutions laid out principles of intercultural dialogue and
laid the basis of the DOC.
The World Public Forum Dialogue of Civilizations (WPF), the
predecessor of DOC, was founded to advocate for this initiative and
help implement its objectives. The WPF was founded in 2002 by Indian
entrepreneur and visionary the late Jagdish Kapur, business leader and
philanthropist Dr. Vladimir Yakunin, and the businessman Nicholas F.S.
Papanicolaou. The WPF has enjoyed UN Economic and Social Council
(ECOSOC) Special Consultative Status and regularly collaborates with
UNESCO.
The DOC is an independent, non-partisan think tank, and receives no
government funding.
