Exclusive: Governors, Top Politicians Pressure Buhari To Sack Finance Minister, Adeosun Over Incompetence, Alleged Corruption

Some State governors and top politicians in the All Progressive Congress (APC) are mounting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Ogun State born minister of finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun for her lack of understanding of the nation’s economy and alleged corruption.

They are wondering why the president in the first place appointed a novice to preside over the economy of Nigeria when the nation is replete with top flight financial experts.

The governors are pointing accusing fingers at the minister for misadvising the president on the state of the economy and the way out of the economic quagmire the country is presently facing.

Mr. Abdulazeez Yari, chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Zamfara State gave a hint of their dissatisfaction with Adeosun’s incompetence as finance minister.

He told Journalist, on Thursday that the finance minister had no moral standing to accuse the states of financial recklessness and causing the finical crisis in the country and her comment shows her ignorance and lack of understanding of the workings of the states financial arrangements.

“The Federal Government is taking 52 per cent of the federal allocation and you are asking us to save? Anyways I doubt if the finance minister made that statement and maybe the statement is coming from the media,” the angry Yari said at the briefing.

He noted that “the truth remains that the states are taking 26 per cent and the Federal Government 52 per cent (of the federal allocations)” and asked the minister to explain what the Federal Government was “doing with the money? We are not sovereign so how can we save?”

Sources close to the Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF), told our correspondents that the governors are displeased with Mrs. Adeosun for her ignorance “about the national economy” and accused her of only interested in asking for financial favours and inducements.

“What do you expect from an incompetent minister? Nothing that can be of benefit to the nation other than what she can grab from the system? Some governors have been complaining of her open overture for bribe for doing nothing” the source said adding that Mrs. Adeosun has vowed to ensure that whoever fails to “play ball” would not receive the ministry’s attention in any financial matter.

In an unpleasant chat with our correspondent, on Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mrs. Adesoun dismissed the bribe claims as ridiculous and untrue and consequently asked our correspondent for evidence.

“This is not true. Are you the journalist that sent that email to Festus (her media adviser)? You must get your facts right before you start asking this type of questions and by the way do you have evidence? Do you have facts?,” she raged.

When our correspondent questioned her further on the allegation, the angry and arrogant finance minister simply dismissed our correspondent with a wave of the hand and dared him to publish the story.

“Can you imagine? That is the journalist who sent that email. This is ridiculous,” she told an official of the ministry of finance that accompanied her to the Presidential Villa.

Our correspondents investigations revealed that governors of the 36 states of the federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory are forced to part with certain amount of money from their monthly finical allocation from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee ( FAAC), which are consequently shared by the finance minister, top civil servants in the finance ministry and the top FAAC members.

One of the sources who spoke to our correspondent, on the condition of anonymity said “The demand for bribe by the allocation committee is not new. They force finance commissioners of states to part with certain undisclosed amount of money from their monthly allocation which they share with the minister of finance and top executive of the allocation committee. This has been the tradition”.