Exclusive: Nigeria To Close Embassies In Singapore, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Others

Exclusive: Nigeria To Close Embassies In Singapore, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Others
September 24 19:38 2017 Print This Article

The Nigerian government has finalized plans to shut than about twenty embassies across the world citing financial constraints and the non-viabilities of the affected embassies.

Our correspondent’s investigations revealed that the government planned to do the embassies shut down in phases beginning with six while the others would follow in due cause.

Among the embassies planned for closure are Nigeria Embassy in Serbia, Nigeria Embassy in Czech Republic, Nigeria Embassy in Hungary, Nigeria Embassy in Ukrain, Nigeria Embassies in Sri Lanka and Singapore respectively.

A senior diplomatic source who spoke to our correspondent, on the condition of anonymity said the Federal Government is citing economic crisis facing Nigeria as reasons for the planned closure of the affected embassies

“Diplomats at the affected Missions have already been cross posted to other embassies across the world while those due to return to Nigeria are already rounding off their work with a view to returning to Nigeria,” the diplomat said.

“The closure of some of these embassies in the defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) cause for great concern,” the senior diplomat said adding that “Nigeria government need to review its plans to close all these embassies”.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Exclusive: Enugu Gov, Ugwuanyi Set To Dump PDP For APC

Exclusive: Enugu Gov, Ugwuanyi Set To Dump PDP For APC

Exclusive: States Blew N66 Billion Ecological Fund In 18 Months Document Reveals

Exclusive: States Blew N66 Billion Ecological Fund In 18 Months Document Reveals

Buhari Gives Fresh Directives On FEC Meetings Against Frivolous Memos From Ministers

Buhari Gives Fresh Directives On FEC Meetings Against Frivolous Memos From Ministers