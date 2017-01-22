Executive, Judiciary Collaboration To Quicken Dispensation of Justice – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, has said

the revitalized collaboration between the executive and the judiciary

under the present administration will quicken the dispensation of

justice in the country and ensure there is no hiding place for corrupt

persons.

The minister said this on Saturday night in Abuja at a ceremony to

mark the 80th birthday of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice

Alfa Belgore.

“I want to say that this is a new dawn of collaboration between the executive and judicial arms of government. On our own part as

government, we will ensure that we give the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court the full complement of judges,” he said.

Mohammed disclosed that the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria,

Justice Walter Onnoghen, had initiated some reforms with a view to ensuring better and quicker dispensation of justice.

“I can say here authoritatively that the Acting CJN has initiated some

reforms – even though this has not been officially communicated to

government – that will ensure better dispensation of justice. We are also aware that the Acting CJN is collaborating with the Executive in addressing these reforms through legislative and judicial proceedings processes,” he said.

The minister said he had known retired Justice Alfa Belgore for over 30 years and described him as a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of