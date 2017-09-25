Expanded PEBEC Meeting To Approve The National Action Plan 2.0

In furtherance of the administration’s ease of doing business initiative, there will be an expanded PEBEC meeting tomorrow, Tuesday the 26th September 2017. In attendance will be the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Omonnen. Other distinguished personalities who will be in attendance are the Governors of Lagos and Kano States respectively, His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Heads of relevant reform agencies such as the Acting Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control Force have also been invited to the session based on stakeholder feedback.

The meeting agenda will focus on the presentation and approval of specific reforms to be implemented over a 60-day period in the National Action Plan 2.0.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) was inaugurated in 2016 by His Excellency President Muhamadu Buhari and is Chaired by His Excellency the Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo. The Council comprises ten (10) Honourable Ministers, with the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okey Enelamah as Vice Chair, along with the Head of Service, the Central Bank Governor, high level representatives of the National Assembly, Lagos and Kano States, and the Private Sector.

Recently, the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES) of the PEBEC released the 2016/2017 Reform Update document at the 5th Presidential Quarterly Business Forum held in Abuja on September 11, where the role of regulators as business facilitators was discussed. This event was chaired by His Excellency the Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo with attendance from Ministers and Heads of Agencies, as well as leading Private Sector companies.

Signed:

SSA to the President on Industry, Trade & Investment (OVP)

PEBEC Secretary