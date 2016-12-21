Expose Corruption, Receive 5% Of Loot; FG Urges Whistle-Blower

The Federal Government has approved Whistle Blowing policy which would allow the payment of not more than five per cent of the recovered loot to any successful whistle blower, who provides relevant information leading to the recovery of stolen public funds.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun disclosed this on Wednesday, while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the day’s Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

She explained that the policy is aimed at consolidating the ongoing anti-corruption campaign embarked upon by the present administration, adding that Whistle Blowing policy would soon be supported by a bill already receiving due attention at the National Assembly.

Adeosun added that adequate measures are being taken to protect and safe guard the lives and identities of whistle blowers.

According to her, “If you whistle-blow in public-spirit and in good faith, you will be protected.

“If you feel that you have been treated badly because of your report, you can file a formal complaint.

“If you have suffered harassment, intimidation or victimisation for sharing your concerns, restitution will be made for any loss suffered.”

The Minister also said that Federal Government had begun payment of December salaries to enable civil servants to celebrate the Christmas and New Year.

Also speaking, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola stated that the FEC has approved the construction of the Second Niger Bridge through Public-Private-Partnership, PPP, scheme.