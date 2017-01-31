FA Cup Fifth-round Draw: Sutton Utd Face Arsenal, Blackburn Host Man Utd

Non-league Sutton United will host 12-time winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while Lincoln City are at Premier League Burnley.

In a draw that produced no all-Premier League ties, holders Manchester United will go to Blackburn Rovers, while top-flight leaders Chelsea also face a trip to a Championship club after drawing Wolves.

Manchester City are away to Huddersfield, fifth in the Championship, and Fulham host Spurs, who are third in the Premier League.

Top-flight Middlesbrough will welcome Oxford United to the Riverside Stadium, while League One side Millwall will host Derby, chasing a Championship play-off place, or Premier League champions Leicester.

The fifth round represents the last-16 stage of the competition and all ties are scheduled to be played from 17-20 February.

Draw in full:

Burnley v Lincoln City

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

Sutton United v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby County/Leicester City

‘I’ve never seen them jump up and down as much’

Sutton United are 16th in the National League, English football’s fifth tier, and play at Gander Green Lane, which has a 5,000 capacity – 55,000 less than Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

They have beaten League Two Cheltenham Town, League One AFC Wimbledon and Championship Leeds United to get this far.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, assistant manager Micky Stephens said: “I’ve had to come and sit down, I can’t quite believe that.

“I’m a lifelong Chelsea fan so I had my fingers crossed for that – but it can’t be much better.

“Craig Eastmond and Roarie Deacon have both been involved at Arsenal in their younger days and I’ve never seen them jump up and down as much.

“It’s a fantastic draw.”

Lincoln City, top of the National League, have beaten Championship Brighton and Ipswich in the past two rounds. Their match against Burnley will be their eighth in this season’s FA Cup.

“It’s a great draw to pit our wits against Sean Dyche and hopefully something we’ll learn a lot from,” said manager Danny Cowley.

Analysis

It’s a brilliant draw for Sutton. Normally the big Premier League teams get the home draw.

Lincoln will be tinged with a little disappointment. No disrespect to Burnley, but if Burnley don’t play their strongest side you cannot rule Lincoln out.

They have a bravery, they deserved to beat Ipswich and Brighton, they have a brilliant young management team – but I’m gutted they didn’t get a home draw.

[BBC]