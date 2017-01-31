Faleke Leads APC Leaders To Osinbajo To Protests Bello’s Neglect Of Party Leaders, Workers

The last may not have been heard of the political crisis in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State as Mr. James Faleke, challenger of incumbent governor of the state Mr. Yahaya Bello in the governorship election led a delegation to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, over neglect of party leaders as well as the workers crisis in the state.

Mr. Faleke, told State House correspondents, after the closed doors meeting, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the move to seek the help of the Federal Government in resolving the crisis was urgent to arrest a further crack in the Kogi APC and possible lost of future elections in the state under the Bello led government.

“The governor of the state should recognize those who work for the party and make the party to be successful. It is one thing to be victorious at the court level and another thing to carry the people along. I want to use this opportunity to urge the governor to carry the people along.

Mr. Faleke complained bitterly of the manner Bello is handling the welfare of workers in the state noting that the series of committee on workers verification is unhealthy and counter productive for the APC government in the state.

He said “this is the fifth time he is setting up a committee to review staff strength with so many screening every day, people are dying. You ask people to come from the entire 21 local government areas to Lokoja to present their documents, some of them are dying on road accident. My concern is that if he is not sure he should set up a better frame work rather than this recurrent approach”.

He lamented that following the non-payment of salaries in the state “we get calls everyday for welfare from civil servants, school children that their parents have not been paid for months. So, we want him to stop this because this is not the only way to stop ghost workers and it shouldn’t be the last. I’m not against eradication of ghost workers but it shouldn’t be done to the detriment of the people.”