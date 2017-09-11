Family Returns Ooni’s Bride Price On Ex-Wife

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Indications have emerged to suggest that the family of estranged wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Olori Zainab Wuraola has returned the price bride paid by the revered monarch on their daughter.

Though details of the transaction is being kept under rap, Frontiersnews gathered that the family of the former Oodua queen upon discovery that the marriage has gone irretrievably bad opted to return the price as demanded by Bini tradition.

With the development, the coast seems clear now for Zainab to begin a new life and remarry if she so wishes as the move forms the final traditional divorce rites to Oba Ogunwusi.

The elders of the Otiti family reportedly returned the bride price during the weekend and it was a strictly hush-hush family affair.

According to a source in Benin, The Ooni was at first reluctant but was persuaded by the elders as a way of closing the controversial marriage and separation.

The elders had sued for amicable settlement instead of a rough separation. Both families appeared relieved about this final foreclosure of the marriage that lasted less than two years.