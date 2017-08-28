Fayemi Got N163.3bn Federal Allocation, Borrowed N49.5bn In Four Years, Witness Tells Probe Panel

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State government to look into the state’s finances from October 2010 to September 2014 commenced its proceedings today at the Magistrate Court 1, Ado-Ekiti, with the first witness disclosing that a total sum of N163, 267,220,048.07 was received from the federation account while N49, 483, 156,394.80 was borrowed by the Fayemi’s government.

The first witness, Mr. Kehinde Odunayo, who is from the Accountant General’s office read to the commission month by month statutory allocation received by the government during the tenure of Dr. Kayode Fayemi and tendered necessary documents to back up his claims.

Mr Odunayo, who was led in evidence by counsel to the Commission, Mr Sunday Bamise listed the banks from which the 20 different loans were obtained.

Another witness, Mr. Arogundade Victor, who is the Director of State and Finances, of the Ministry of Finance gave details of loans in the state between 2010-2014 which was tally with the one tendered by the witness from the office of Accountant General.

At the sitting were the three counsel to Fayemi, led by Mr I.K Olanrewaju .

The judicial commission of inquiry has adjourned till Wednesday, August 30, 2017 to continue with its proceedings.