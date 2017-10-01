Fayemi’s Comment Causes Disaffection In APC

All is not well in the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a comment made by a chieftain of the party, Dr Kayode Fayemi, that some governorship aspirants in the party are only mobilising for the party.

He reportedly told some of his supporters at a gathering that the said aspirants are not going to get anywhere the ticket of the party, but are only helping to mobilise support for the party.

Those he was referring to include the party’s Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Olusegun Oni, who is also a former governor of the state like Fayemi.

Others are a Special Adviser in The Presidency, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, former members of the House of Representatives, Hons. Opeyemi Bamidele, Bimbo Daramola, Faparusi among other aspirants.

The statement, it was gathered, angered other aspirants who felt Fayemi made it because he still has firm control over the structure of the he party in the state.

Recall that when the party was about being formed, leaders agreed that the structures of the then Action Congress of Nigeria in Ekiti and Osun states be left intact because of the pending governorship polls in those states in 2014.

That allowed Fayemi and Rauf Aregbesola to have firm control of the party in the two states.

When Fayemi eventually lost to Ayodele Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party, he further consolidated his grip on the party by removing those he doubted their loyalty and appointing his cronies.

Other governorship aspirants have since been calling on the national leadership of the APC to dissolve the executives of the party and set up new ones.