Fayemi’s Denial Of Plot Against Fayose Is Face-saving – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has dismissed claims by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman (South),

Chief Segun Oni that they are not involved in any plot to compromise a section of the judiciary to remove the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose from office, saying; “Their denial is just face saving. The duo of Segun Oni and Fayemi are not saying the truth and Fayemi in particular is a serial betrayer of confidence who should not be trusted by anyone.”

Speaking through its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Jackson Adebayo, he PDP said; “They have said it is not true that they are plotting to

destabilise Ekiti State, by seeking the removal of Governor Fayose, using a compromised judge, and we want them to be held by their own words, hoping that it won’t be true as they said.

“However, by his antecedent, Fayemi is someone that is not bound by his words and we will continue to place them under the watchful eyes of God and Ekiti people, whose mandate they are planning to truncate.”

The PDP reminded Fayemi and Segun Oni of how the APC, out of desperation tried to use the judiciary to prevent Governor Fayose from assuming office in 2014, even after winning the June 21, 2014 governorship election convincingly and he (Fayose) had been congratulated by Fayemi.

“We were in this State when Fayemi conceded defeat and went on to congratulate Governor Fayose. But the same Fayemi latter went to the Tribunal, Appeal Court and the Supreme Court, trying to upturn the election result.

“We are also aware of Fayemi’s desperation to return to office as governor of Ekiti State, on which he is ready to do anything no matter how crude.

“Therefore, telling Nigerians that he was not plotting to compromise the judiciary to ensure his black market return to power in Ekiti State is nothing but an attempt to cover up his sinister plot, after it had been made public,” PDP said.

While describing Fayemi as a serial betrayer, who can sacrifice anyone to achieve his ambition to rule Ekiti State for the second term, the PDP said; “A man like Fayemi, who betrayed his number one benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, just to be minister can betray anyone.

“It is on record that Fayemi has betrayed all those who helped him to become governor. He has even betrayed his loyal aides whose governorship ambition he promised to support and he won’t also mind betraying his new benefactors if that will guarantee his return to power in Ekiti.

“Segun Oni, on his own appears not to have a mind of his own. He is being pushed and deceived by the same people who promised him the APC ticket in 2018 and are now contesting the ticket with him.

“Good enough, he (Oni) has said that no judiciary can remove Governor Fayose now because he enjoys immunity until the expiration of his tenure on October 15, 2018, the APC should rather prepare for that 2018 when the party and whoever it presents as candidate will have another opportunity of being roundly defeated.”