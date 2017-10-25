Fayose Escapes Death In Lagos As Official Car Catches Fire Mysteriously

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday, escaped death as his official car got burnt in circumstances yet unclear.

A statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Lere Olayinka stated that the accident occurred when Fayose’s vehicle was on its way to the airport, on Wednesday.

Olayinka wrote that “Though he was meant to be in the vehicle, by providence, he was not there. What caused the sudden fire under the vehicle is yet to be ascertained”.

“The governor is grateful to God that no casualty was recorded. He also thanked the people who made spirited efforts to put out the fire,” Olayinka said.