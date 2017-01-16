Fayose Installs Monarch For Fayemi’s Town

Contrary to fears in some quarters that it might take a while before a new monarch is installed for Isan-Ekiti, the hometown of the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who is also a major opposition figure, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has presented the Staff and Instrument of Office to the new Onisan, Oba Adejuwon Gabriel Ayodele.

The installation followed the selection of Oba Ayodele by all the six kingmakers in the town to fill the vacant stool and prevent a vacuum that could stall the progress of the community.

Speaking on the occasion in Isan-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state, Governor Fayose said as the leader of the state, he had no axe to grind with anybody and would never interfere in traditional matters.

A statement in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, quoted the governor as saying that he would never play politics on trample on truth or deny any group their rights.

“As God has made me the leader of the state at this period, I must be fair to all and this I am doing in the handling of state matters. That Isan-Ekiti is the hometown of former Governor Kayode Fayemi does not mean the right thing must not be done. The ruling house that is next to produce the next monarch came forward with their list of candidates and interestingly, all the six kingmakers voted for one candidate.

?”Politics should not get to the level of meddling in traditional matters like the selection of monarchs for communities, anybody who does that would have unpleasant consequences to contend with.

“Whoever tries to influence the choice of kings for communities for one reason or the other, will in the end incur the wrath of God. It is God who puts people in positions of authority and anybody who goes against the will of God for a community as far as choosing their leader is concerned, should now that he is contending with God.

“With the demise of the former king, I was told it was the Ilomi Ruling House that would produce the next Onisan and the candidates brought forward by the ruling house were taken to the kingmakers in the town and all the six voted for one candidate who is being given the staff and instrument of office today.

“We don’t meddle in affairs that do not concern us and the process has been peaceful. If there is any aggrieved person among those who contested the stool, he can go to court. On our part, we have done what the laws of the land empower us to do,” he said.

Governor Fayose urged Oba Ayodele to extend hand of friendship and fellowship to other contestants and advised the people to support him for the growth of their town.

The Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Kolapo Kolade, said the stool became vacant following the passing on of Oba Sunday Ajiboye on November 6, 2015.

The new Onisan, Oba Adejuwon ?Ayodele, thanked the state government for the transparent manner the selection process was conducted.

He promised to carry everybody along in the running of the affairs of the town.