Fayose: Outcry Of Nigerians Forced Buhari To Sack Babachir, Oke

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described President

Muhammadu Buhari’s sack of the suspended Secretary to the Government

of the Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General,

National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke as face-saving and an

afterthought, noting that; “The President only acted because of the

outcry of Nigerians, especially over the fraudulent reinstatement of

the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms,

Mr Abdullahi Maina.”

The governor, who said the indicted and sacked SGF, NIA Director

General and others still in Buhari’s government should be handed over

to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for thorough

investigation and prosecution, added that; “Enough of using probe

panels to shield people accused of corruption in Buhari’s government.

Rather, they should be arrested, detained and prosecuted by the EFCC

as being done to others perceived as the President enemies.”

He congratulated Nigerians whose resistance force the President to

act, saying; “Once again, Nigerians have proved that the power of the

president is not greater than that the people who elected him.”

Reacting to the President’s sack of Lawal and Oke through his Special

Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka,

Governor Fayose said; “What Nigerians expected from a President who

rode to power on the basis of integrity is a total cleansing of his

government, not setting up panel to investigate corruption allegations

involving his men and reluctantly sacking a few of them because of

public outcry.”

Maintaining that President Buhari was aiding and abetting corruption,

the governor said; “As far as I am concerned, sacking the SGF and NIA

Director General is just an afterthought and it is not enough. Let

them be handed over to the EFCC for prosecution just like other

Nigerians that they have accused of corruption.

“Apart from prosecuting the sacked officials, Nigerians are interested

in the full details of the report on the $43 million discovered in an

apartment at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. The report should be made

public.

“They also want to know what happened to the Minister of State for

Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu’s allegation of award of $25 billion

contracts without following due process against the Group Managing

Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC);

Dr. Maikanti Baru.

“Nigerians are interested in the report of the panel that looked into

the Department of State Service (DSS) report that indicted Acting

Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu of corruption. They want to know why

the former Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Lamorde, who was accused of

corruption by the Senate, removed from office unceremoniously and

declared wanted is now the Commissioner of Police in charge of the

Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos.

“Also, the people are interested in the rationale behind the

appointment of Ahmed Gambo Saleh; the Supreme Court Registrar who was

indicted and put on trial for alleged over N2 billion fraud as the

Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Corruption

and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee.

“Most importantly, Nigerians are not carried away by the sack of

Babachir Lawal and Oke. Rather, they want to know what President

Buhari has done to those behind the fraudulent reinstatement of Maina

since report on the reinstatement was submitted last week Tuesday as

directed by the President.

“Not until President Buhari fumigates his own bedroom and rid it of

corruption, it will remain in the mindset of the people that President

Buhari is aiding and abetting corruption, and only acts when it

becomes difficult for him to close his ears to the outcry of

Nigerians.”