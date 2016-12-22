Fayose Pacifies Angry Ekiti Lawmakers With Yuletide Gift

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has pacified aggrieved members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly with yuletide gifts, following his inability to meet their demands for car loans.

The lawmakers, had last week, endorsed a petition calling on the governor to give them car loans o?r buy them official cars.

Twenty-Four out of the 26 members of the House signed the petition.

A member, Gboyega Aribisogan, who is on suspension could not sign the petition, while it is only the new Chairman, House Committee on Information, Jide Omotosho, who did not sign it out of the remaining 25 lawmakers.

The. Speaker, Kola Oluwawole, it was gathered, signed the petition after much pressure from his colleagues.

However, while the governor frowned at the stance of the lawmakers, he had to beat a retreat? when he considered the importance of keeping the lawmakers in check.

He, therefore, gave each member N1.5 million for Christmas celebration, while the speaker got N2.5 million.

The gesture by Fayose has calmed frayed nerves among the lawmakers, who are under pressure from external bodies to get at the governor and remove him from office.