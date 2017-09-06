Fayose Picks Deputy As Successor

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has picked his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as his preferred candidate for the 2018 governorship election in the state.

He told Peoples Democratic Party leaders and members his position in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday during a meeting with them.

Fayose had earlier said he was considering three persons for the plum job.

Those he mentioned were Olusola, former deputy governor, Chief Bisi Omoyeni and Mr Kayode Osho.

He however, stunned some PDP members and leaders on the choice of Olusola, seen as a new comer to the party.