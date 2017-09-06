Fayose Picks Deputy As Successor

Fayose Picks Deputy As Successor
September 06 13:16 2017 Print This Article

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has picked his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as his preferred candidate for the 2018 governorship election in the state.

He told Peoples Democratic Party leaders and members his position in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday during a meeting with them.

Fayose had earlier said he was considering three persons for the plum job.

Those he mentioned were Olusola, former deputy governor, Chief Bisi Omoyeni and Mr Kayode Osho.

He however, stunned some PDP members and leaders on the choice of Olusola, seen as a new comer to the party.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Jang’s NGF Congratulates Buhari; Hails Jonathan?

Jang’s NGF Congratulates Buhari; Hails Jonathan?

Buhari Liable For Katsina Attack On Jonathan — PDP

Buhari Liable For Katsina Attack On Jonathan — PDP

2015: Sambo At PDP Ward Congress, Urges Peaceful Polls

2015: Sambo At PDP Ward Congress, Urges Peaceful Polls