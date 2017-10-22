Fayose To Buhari: ‘You’ve Killed Your Anti-Corruption War With Maina’s Recall’

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Peter Ayodele Fayose, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that his anti-corruption war has died with the recall of a former chairman of presidential task force on tax reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

Reacting to the development in his verified twitter handle, the governor castigated the president secret recall of the fugitive Maina who has been declared wanted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Main has been on the wanted list of the EFCC since 2013 over alleged theft of about N2 billion pension savings.

Fayose tweeted: “Someone accused of stealing billions of pension fund was returned to the FG civil service,and you still think Buhari is fighting corruption?”

The tweet had attracted hundreds of reaction at press time.

One Paul Omasy Omamegbe reacted: “Any one who steals for the purpose of helping Buhari and APC win election is a blessed thief. If you steal against APC then there’s trouble.”

Tunde Lawal agreed with the Governor. He tweeted: “Sir, we know PMB is not fighting corruption, he is only pretending just to deceive gullible followers!!”

Kasino Nelson added: “Peter the rock Na so we see am ooh.”

Franklin Ogbu wrote: “Buhari is not fighting corruption, he is a good friend of corrupt people… All his ministers are corrupt…,” while Jood using hashtag @Jentlyn replied: In fact, he’s creating corruption”.

Scores of others rose in the defence of the president. One Shehu Bashir wrote: “Someone accused of divertng billions of State fund meant for poultry project was still allowed to contest an election the second time.”

Red Prince tweeted: “Corruption is simply fighting Buhari.”