FCT Minister Says Abuja Parkway To Receive Priority Attention In 2017

In order to reduce traffic problems in the Federal Capital City especially at peak hours, the FCT Administration will give priority attention to the construction of the southern part of the Abuja Parkway in 2017 fiscal year.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, made this known on Thursday in his office while receiving the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) led by its Director-General, Malam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed that paid him a courtesy call.

The southern parkway is a10-lane six-kilometer road traversing four key roads with 8 major interchanges from the National Christian Centre to the Ring Road I of the Federal Capital City. This project will however cover only the Phase I of the city for now.

The Parkway in the Abuja Master Plan is expected to form the major spine and one of the longest Abuja roads from Central Business District traversing all the four phases of the Federal Capital City with facilities like streetlights, recreational, café centres and under passes among others.

Malam Bello revealed that the project, which is a nerve centre of the Federal Capital City, would be included in the 2017 Appropriation Bill of the Federal Capital Territory.

His words: “The Abuja Parkway project will be included in the 2017 budget because it is a very critical road that can reduce traffic problems in the city.”

According to him, “one of the major concerns I share with you is the fact that I’m very worried about the condition of the road leading to your office. As a matter of fact, two nights ago, I went through the road quietly just to assess it and see the situation of things. We are trying to work toward ensuring that the 2017 budget takes care of that road”.

“It is our intention is to continue the road that is under construction from the National Christian Centre, cross the Goodluck Jonathan Expressway, going by the side of your premises through AGIS and bursting out in Ring Road I by Gudu District. That is a very critical road within the city that we hope if it is completed will ease vehicular movement and also give people an option, so that we can reduce the traffic congestion that we experience currently in the city centre”, he emphasized.

The Minister however appreciated the robust relationship between the FCT Administration and the NTA; describing it as very cordial and would be continued in that direction.

On the Annual General Meeting of the Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON), Malam Belllo promised to be part of the General Assembly to enable the FCT Administration strengthen its relationship with the media.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Malam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed thanked the Minister for the wonderful working relationship between the two organizations and promised to take it to greater heights.

The Director-General said that BON would be having its General Assembly in Abuja before the end of the year where over 100 media executives are expected to participate and therefore urged the FCTA to take full advantage of the august occasion.