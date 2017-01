FCTA To Deliver UN House Soon, Minister Confirms

The first phase of renovation work on the United Nations House in Abuja has since been completed and the second phase comprising of security equipment and furnishing is being fast tracked to enable its Agencies move back into the building.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, dropped this hint when the United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon paid him a working visit on Thursday.

The Minister said that the government would do everything possible to complete the remaining phase of the renovation work and deliver it to the end users as soon as possible.

Malam Bello assured that the FCT Administration will strengthen its relationship with the UN Agencies and will continue to support them to achieve their mandate in the country.

He revealed that the FCT Administration had made efforts to complete abandoned projects in the Federal Capital City and intends to carry development to the Satellite Towns and Area Councils to reduce pressure on the city centre this year.

Speaking earlier, the UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Edward Kallon who is a Sierra Leonean, promised to connect the FCTA with global development partners.

He said that the UNDP would also work to promote ICT development in the FCT to assist in making Abuja a smart city for youth development.

It may be recalled that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, during an unscheduled visit to the site recently directed the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to hasten the complete rehabilitation of the House to ensure quick handover.