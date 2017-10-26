FEC Approves 2018 Budget Proposal

The Federal Executive Council Council (FEC), on Thursday approved a draft 2018 budget proposal.

Addressing State House correspondents, after the FEC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mimister of Budget and National Planning Mr. Udoma Udo Udoma said the executive would liaise with the national assembly to fix a date for the presentation of the budget.

Though he did not reveal the estimate for the 2018 budget, Presidency sources put it at N8.6 trillion, an increase of about N1.2 billion from the N7.4 trillion in the 2017 budget.

He said “we will be liaising with the National Assembly to agree on a date in which the president will formally submit the budget to them. We are liaising with the National Assembly because they have to approve the date for the president to come and address them to submit the budget”.

Asked to give key details of the 2018 proposals with focus on foreign exchange, oil price production benchmarks Udoma said “It is the president prerogative to submit the budget, submit the proposals and give the details. I will be operating above my brief if I do that. The constitution gives that authority to the president”.

“Before now we use to submit in December but now the budget is ready in October so there is a very big difference,” he said.

Responding to the total amount of money that has been released on capital project for 2017 budget so far, Minister of Finance Mrs. Kemi Adeosun put the figure at about N450 billion.

Power, Works and Housing Minister Mr. Babatunde Fashola said FEC approved the construction of 14 kilometer 330KVA transmission line to Transmission Company of Nigeria to get them ready, to evacuate Azura power plant in Edo State when it is ready in May 2018.

He disclosed that the contract was awarded at the sum of N796.6 million for a period of seven months.