FELABRATION Begins In Lagos With School Debate

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Organisers of the annual festival to commemorate the life and times of one of Africa’s musical icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, christened FELABRATION, have begun series of events with schools debate.

The event that drew pupils from schools across the state took place at Freedom Park, located in Lagos Island, on Wednesday.

Conceived by one of the children of the late musical icon, Yeni Kuti, the event is an annual music festival that started in 1998 to honour Fela who during his lifetime also a human rights activist was known for pioneering the afrobeat genre of music.

Speaking with newsmen at the commencement of the event on Wednesday, Kuti stated that the debate was to encourage intellectualism among young minds, adding that “you know Fela had his intellectual side and he believed so much in intellectual debates.”

On why the organizers opted to add debate to the series of event, she stated that “this debate was conceptualised to nurture and encourage the culture of intellectual debates amongst the young ones. With the continuous support of the Lagos state ministry of education and the Felebration committee members, we have been able to pull it through over the years.”

She listed participating schools to include King’s College, Cayley College, Apata Memorial Secondary School, Ogudu Secondary School and Epe Girls Senior Secondary School.

Others are Bowen College, Oke Odo Senior Secondary school, and Bethlam College, all based in Lagos.

At the end of the event that drew large audience, Bowen College came first in the debate while all the participating schools were rewarded with various gifts.