Fellaini Out Of Manchester United Trip To Liverpool With Knee Injury

Marouane Fellaini has been ruled out of Manchester United’s trip to Liverpool on Saturday because of strained medial knee ligaments and it is expected he will need a number of weeks to recover.

José Mourinho, United’s manager, is already without Paul Pogba, who has a serious hamstring problem. In the Frenchman’s absence Fellaini has partnered Nemanja Matic in the United midfield ahead of Ander Herrera, who was first-choice last season.

Fellaini suffered the injury in Belgium’s 4-3 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Sarajevo. Fellaini limped off after 29 minutes after hurting his left knee in an awkward fall. His involvement in the game may frustrate Mourinho as Belgium had already qualified for Russia 2018.

The pair’s absence will mean Mourinho has to rely on Matic and Herrera. The trip to Anfield is the first match of a busy October. United have six games including playing Benfica in Lisbon in their third Champions League group match four days after facing Jürgen Klopp’s team.

United’s other matches are the away games at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League and Swansea City in the Carabao Cup, before the league visit of Tottenham Hotspur and the return match against Benfica. United go to Chelsea on 5 November and whether Fellaini will be available for selection against the champions remains unclear.

Under Mourinho the Belgian has revamped his United career, the Portuguese having recently stated his continuing trust of Fellaini. Before the injury this faith had been repaid as he has been among United’s best performers this season, scoring four goals in six appearances.

Romelu Lukaku, Fellaini’s club and international team-mate, did not play against Bosnia-Herzegovina because of an ankle problem. The centre-forward is due to have a test on Monday before Roberto Martínez decides whether to choose him for Tuesday night’s final Group H qualifier against Cyprus.

