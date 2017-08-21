FG Approves Whistle Blowing Policy For Human Trafficking Cases

The Federal Government has approved the application of the whistle blowing policy in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria. The approval was conveyed to the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli by the Hon. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN.

The approval is sequel to a request by the Director-General to the Federal

Government to extend the Whistle Blowing Policy to issues of human trafficking to encourage people report cases of trafficking in persons and provide information on assets of traffickers to the Agency without fear of reprisals.

The inclusion of human trafficking cases into the whistle blowing policy has

remained one of the cardinal plans of Okah-Donli since she assumed office late April, 2017 and it was based on the knowledge that many cases of human trafficking have not been tackled because those who were aware of such incidences never reported to NAPTIP and other relevant Agencies.

In a letter dated 7th August, 2017 and addressed to the Director- General of NAPTIP, the Director (Solicitors Department) Z. S Adevanju, conveyed the approval on behalf of the Hon. Attorney – General and Minister of Justice. He stated that the approval was given based on the fact that the request by NAPTIP for the inclusion of Human Trafficking cases in the whistle blowing policy of the present administration was not in conflict with any extant law.

With the latest development, anybody can now give verifiable information on any case of human trafficking including assets of human traffickers for possible confiscation through legal proceedings to NAPTIP.

Reacting to this development, The Director – General expressed excitement

stating that with the approval, the coast has become clearer for informants to come up with verifiable information on human traffickers adding that all

information given to the Agency will be treated with all required confidentiality.

While encouraging members of the public to step forward with information, she added that the Agency was working out modalities for reward to informants. She however, appealed that people should not use the policy for vendetta as the Agency will not take kindly to such practices.

She also expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for granting the request within a very short time, added that such a gesture was an indication of the present administration’s readiness to end human trafficking in Nigeria.

Vincent Adekoye

For: Head, Press &Public Relations (NAPTIP)