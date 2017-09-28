FG Bars Ministries, Agency From Awarding Constituency Project Without Clearance

The Federal Government has barred ministries, departments and agencies from awarding contracts for constituency projects without clearance from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Habiba Lawal, gave the warning on Thursday at the opening of a stakeholders’ interactive forum on the Implementation of zonal intervention/constituency projects in Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in her office, Mr. William Alo, Lawal warned that errant officials risk prosecution by the Economic Financial and other Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On the modalities for awarding contracts for constituency projects, Lawal stated that “This is tax payers’ money that must be accounted for. A team from the office of SGF will visit the project and carry out due diligence and ensure it was done according to specifications before payment will be authorised.”

On the implications of disobeying the directive, she said, “If you pay without clearance is embezzlement and is corruption. This is government policy we are duty bound to adhere to it.

“Henceforth projects must have impact on the lives of the people. That is the bottomline of this stakeholders forum”, she said.

While maintaining that President Muhammadu Buhari is interested in timely and effective execution of constituency projects which are in line with his administration Change Agenda, he has however resolved to verify, monitor and evaluate all hear projects in order to ensure optimal value for money.

On why the directive has become imperative, she stated that “The intervention by the Executive to situate the supervision of the Constituency projects in the OSGF is aimed at ensuring that these projects are not abandoned even when members of the National Assembly facilitating them leave office.

“The Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) are responsible for the actual implementation of these projects while the OSGF will monitor, evaluate, verify implementation and authorize payment at various stages of execution. Therefore, payments for constructs under the Zonal Intervention/Constituency projects will be made based on satisfactory performance in order to ensure value for money.

Lawal added that the essence of the meeting is to ensure accountability and transparency.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Constituency Outreach, Lawal Abubakar, stressed that constituency projects are meant to alleviate poverty and execute projects in communities usually overlooked in budgetary allocations.

According to him, the primary function of the legislature is to make lawyers, noting that no matter how vibrant a lawmaker in the National Assembly, it is meaningless to the constituents if their representatives do not facilitate the execution of projects in their communities.

“We do not understand the struggle between the executive and legislature on whose responsibility it is to carry out the constitutional projects as long as the people will be the beneficiary at the end of the day.

“The legislature and executive must work together if the welfare of the people are to be met. If they work at cross purposes the interest of the people will be seriously endangered.”

The Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Idris, also noted that it is within the purview of the legislature to bring out projects that would be beneficial to their constituencies that must have escaped those at the national level during budgetary appropriation.

He frowned at a situation where money appropriated for project does not reflect the actual cost of the project as well as non-release of funds for projects.

Abubakar advised that a mechanism for successful completion of projects must be put in place even after the initiator has left the scene.