FG Blames Agencies For Hampering Ease Of Doing Business In Nigeria As It Launches MSME Clinic

The Federal Government on Tuesday blamed its different agencies and parastatals responsible for facilitating the ease of doing business in the country for creating bottlenecks in doing business in the country.

Speaking at the official launchning of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, ABuja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo lamented the challenges faced by SMEs owners in doing businesses in the country and therefore called on them to change their attitude and see themselves as facilitators in SME growth in the country.

According to him “Nigerians complain about how is practically difficult to get approval on practically everything when I toured the nation with the support of USAID. The whole idea was to support MSMEs and to find out what their problems were. But almost every stand ?I went to had complains about how it was so difficult to get approvals for practically anything. I was frankly taken back on that occasion because practically every point we went to had the same complaint. We also went to Kano on one of our social intervention programme and it was the same problem, same issues”.

Osinbajo noted that some ?small manufacturers even said they had to engage consultant?s to take them through approval processes and it still took over a year to get approval from some agencies.

“ust yesterday at the quarterly business forum with the organised private sector , one of the participants again complained very loudly about the near impossibility of getting approvals for manufacturing something. The complain was so loud that everybody in the room agreed with this lady,” he stated further.

The VP lamented that “for me a very disturbing finding and very disturbing development because it meant that our agencies were yet to buy in to our major plan of economic recovery plan which is to make it easier to do business in Nigeria. It is also an indication that we needed to do something to change the orientation of our various agencies”.

Osinbajo counselled the agencies to “instead of being merely revenue generating, the various agencies must see themselves as facilitators of business first. An agency of government that is meant to grant approval must see itself first and foremost as its primary objective if not we have lost focus completely. Then we are no longer active participants in the economic plans and goals of the nation but we have set ourselves up as something else, we have become obstacles”.

He therefore called a change of attitude from government agencies responsible for doing businesses in the country.

The VP said the the government came up with the MSME Clinic as a method of seeking to intervene with the individual agencies to solve the problem of the individual MSME.

“So working closing with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, w?e came up with the idea of MSMEs Clinic as an important building block not as a silver bullet in finding solution. The term clinic was chosen deliberately to reflect three things all borrowed from the health sector. The first is that individual MSMEs face problems that can hopefully be addressed through direct access to relevant officials. Second is that direct consultations with very senior experts will find solution. The third is that a reasonably large number of people can be attended to without any need for expensive and time consuming travel to agencies offices etc”.

He noted that “great benefits could be reap from exploiting economies of scale. So we will be bring together key Federal Government agencies with whom the MSMEs interact in one place at a time. And so the small businesses can consult with them directly and obtain solutions on the spot”.

In an interview after the event, Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said the MSME launch is a healthy development in the country as it will help in bridging the “gap between ?the people that these agencies are suppose to serve”.

He stated further that with the new development “one can have the opportunity to sit one-on-one with agencies like Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC?) with those people whom they are suppose to serve and solve their problems”.

Kwara Governor Ahmed Abdulfatah told STate House correspondents, after the media launch that the MSME Clinic “Is going to be a major platform for facilitating all the various agencies that are suppose to serve as support providers to ensuring that people who require services are able to access them”.

Abdulfatah said “they are actually suppose to be solution providers but you find out that a lot of the institutions are held back by bureaucracy and have never had the impact of really serving the people. So this is going to be a platform to articulate all platforms that will serve entrepreneurs in a better platform”.?