FG Concessions Abuja, Lagos Airports

The Federal Government has approved the concessioning of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Presiding over the 5th Presidential Quarterly Business Forum, on Monday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had already granted approval for the concession of both airports.

“First, we want to do a general overhaul. Second, we want to concession all the airports. I am pleased to say that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the concessioning of the Lagos and Abuja airports,” Osinbajo said.

The planned concessioning of the airports had sparked of discontent among labour unions at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The VP who expressed confidence in the economic growth of the country encouraged the private sector to report ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) adding that naming and shaming was the only way to improve the business environment.

“We are ready to confront the system that is used to rent and gratification. In order to reverse that and for things to be done properly involves calling out officials involved. If we don’t we will never solve the problem. Part of the problem is that nobody is willing to report anybody for asking for gratification,” he lamented.

He added that partnership with private sector “is not merely a policy, is the only sensible thing to do. Our approach is to engage, to work collaboratively, to take criticisms and suggestions seriously and to respond.”

He also spoke on the gains of the MSMEClinic so far adding that several states have already been covered and “more is to come”.

The vice-president who further said that government’s approach to ease of doing business in Nigeria was dynamic, delved into the current challenges confronting the power sector.

He said while the country currently generates 6,700 megawatts of electricity, 2000 of it get wasted daily because of problems associated with connection difficulties as well as problems between the transmission and distribution companies.

He also said part of the business overhaul initiatives of the government is to ensure the provision of power in some notable business environments such as the Ariaria Market in Aba, Abia State; the printing industry in Somolu, Lagos, and a Kano market without the necessary connection to the national grid.

Osinbajo spoke further of government’s intention in promoting solar power initiative as well as the construction of integrated power plants in nine Nigerian universities to boost power supply adding that the underlying factor behind partnering the private sector was dictated by knowledge.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Enelemah Okechukwu, said earlier that this constant engagement was necessary because “we’re constantly taking on feedback and becoming more responsive as a government.”

The Senior Special Assistant to President on Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, gave updates on reforms that has been embarked upon in the last 12 month.

She said World Bank ranking will be released on October and the nation hopes to move up following the reforms it has embarked on.