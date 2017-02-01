FG Constitutes Presidential Task Force To Reduce Prices Of Food

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, constituted a Presidential Task Force to urgently consider measures that would ensure a steady flow of produce to the market and reverse recent price increases.

Members of the Task Force are, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Industry, Trade and Development, Okey Enelamah; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister for Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

The Offices of the Chief of Staff to the President and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, would also be on the Task Force.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo who expressed concern at some of the high cost of food stuffs in the market, while presiding over the FEC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, noted that the Task Force will explore options to promote availability and affordability of food items to Nigerians.

According to him, the Task Force, which has seven days to report back to the Council will consider how to remove some of the cost-raising factors that come into play between the farms and the markets and therefore “bring relief to our people.”

While there have been reports of bumper harvests in parts of the country, the prices of food stuff still end up rather high, while some of the produce even end up wasted due to a number of reasons preventing effective transportation delivery to the markets.

One of the focus areas of the Task Force, Osinbajo noted, would be to review the transportation and preservation processes, and see how government can intervene in those aspects to bring down food prices.