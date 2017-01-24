FG Directs NBC To Investigate Big Brother Nigeria Controversy

”As a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action,” he said.
Alhaji Mohammed said while concerned Nigerians have bombarded his office with calls to complain about what they regard as an anomaly (of shooting outside the country a show meant for Nigerians), they should remain calm while the NBC investigates the issue and submits its findings.
Segun Adeyemi
SA to Hon Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja
24 Jan. 2017
