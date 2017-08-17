FG Hands Over Presidential Lodge To Lagos

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Federal Government has formally handed over the Presidential Lodge, Marina to the Lagos State Government.

The state government, in a statement, on Thursday said the move is in fulfillment of the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari, to entrust the edifice to the state for the purpose of tourism development.

In a brief but impressive ceremony held at the main conference room of the Lodge, also known as State House, Marina, the two governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding formally transferring ownership of the edifice to the state government.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello promised that the state government would not compromise its structural integrity while preserving the architectural finesse and beauty.

Bello said the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would ensure the edifice becomes a tourist destination.

He stressed that the edifice will become one which residents of Lagos and Nigerians in general would not only be proud of but which compares to similar ones in distant locations, assuring that the state government will put the edifice to the best and most judicious use.

“The successful handover of the structure represents one of the landmarks of the City of Lagos and an eloquent testimony to the new dawn of politics of tolerance and inclusiveness which the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought to the Nigerian landscape”, Bello said.

He also applauded the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for ensuring that the handover process became realisable and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) for his untiring assistance to ensure the success of the transfer.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Mr. Jalal Arabi who described the occasion as a solemn one because of the emotional attachment that most of the staff have towards the complex, said they are happy it was a smooth transition process.

He said the several months of perfecting the transfer of the ownership was a family discussion which was devoid of any bitter feelings expressing delight that he and his team carried out the directives of Mr. President concerning the handover of the edifice and ensuring that all the equipments and properties were not removed.

The event featured a ceremonial handover of the keys to the building and the symbolic takeover by the State Government officials led by the SSG.