FG Issues 615 Land Titles To Applicants

The Federal Government has approved the issuance of 615 land titles to applications for land transactions, mortgages, assignments and debentures.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who signed the pending 615 applications told State House Correspondents, on Tuesday, after meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, that the letters were already being issued to the applicants.

Fashola disclosed that he received the delegation of authority on July 27, 2017, said he was awaiting another delegation of authority to issue the Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) for the approved titles.

“Just to update the members of the public about the delegation of authority to issue consent for land transactions. It has accumulated for a while but we received the delegation, I believe, on 27 of July,” he said adding that “On the first week of August my office approved all of the 615 pending applications for land transactions, mortgages, assignments, debentures and all of those things“.

“So, letters are being issued now to all the applicants and those who haven’t received theirs should just tally a while. In a matter of a few days to fortnight from now we would have cleared that backlog then we go and deal with the pending applications for Certificates of Occupancy,” the minister stated further.

He said that those who wanted to borrow or lend money or had sold or planning to sell their land could complete those transactions and money could move round.

“Everything revolves around it so it helps to drive us closer to our journey out of recession and implement the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan”.