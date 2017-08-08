FG, Lagos May Clash Over Shoreline Business Activities

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Federal Government is set for a collision course with the Lagos State Government over control of business activities along Lagos shoreline.

While the state government is insisting that dredgers and operators stop business activities in the coastal line, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has told dredgers and other stakeholders to disregard the ‘stop work’ order of the state government.

The bone of contention has to do with a ruling of the Court of Appeal which vested the control of the coastal line on the state government, a ruling the Federal Government is said to appeal.

The state government had last week in keeping with the ruling urged stakeholders to halt activities on the coastline, a situation which the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is kicking against.

In a statement issued by the ministry on Monday, the FG said legal officers in the ministry are studying the judgment and that in the interim, “we wish to ask all duly licensed dredgers to disregard the stop work order issued by the Lagos State Government and to continue about their lawful operations.”

Specifically, the ministry in the statement issued by its Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Abass is accusing the Lagos State Government of deliberately distorting the pronouncement of the court on the matter.

“It is trite to state that by virtue of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), federal laws in respect of administration of mining activities and utility of inland waterways supersede those of states. In the instance as it affects issues on the exclusive legislative list.” The statement reads.

It however added that “A cursory review of the ruling of the learned justices of the Court of Appeal indicates a clear recognition of the powers and responsibilities of the various arms and organs of government with respect to administration of mining and inland waterways.

”We are therefore at a loss as to why officials of Lagos State Government will willfully attempt to inverse the ruling of the court to suit their much anticipated outcome. The learned justices were clear about the extent and limitation of powers of the various arms of government.”