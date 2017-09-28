FG Records Increased Revenue In August 2017, Shares N637.704 Billion

The Federal Government recorded significant increases in generated revenue and crude oil sales in the month of August 2017.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee in Abuja, Thursday, the Accountant-General of the Federation(AGF), Ahmed Idris, said the gross statutory revenue for August 2017 was N550.992 billion as against N387.319 billion received in July, indicating an increase of N163.673 billion.

The AGF who represented the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, made known that revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for August 2017 was N86.712 billion as against N80.533 billion in July 2017, resulting in an increase of N6.179 billion. He said Companies Income and Petroleum Profit Taxes as well as Import and Excise Duties also recorded significant increases.

He said the country recorded an increase of $41 million in crude oil sales notwithstanding the decrease in the average price of crude oil from $51.05 to $50.44 per barrel. This increase, according to him, resulted largely from the significant increase in export volume by 0.85 million barrels.

Idris explained that the perennial challenges of shut-ins and shut-downs at Terminals due to leakages and the subsisting Force Majeure declared at Forcados Terminal since February 2016 had minimal negative impact on crude oil operations during the period.

The AGF said for the month of August, the Federation Account Allocation Committee shared a total of N637.704 billion to the three tiers of government. This amount was made up of a statutory distributable revenue of N550.992 billion and Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N86.712 billion.

The Federal Government received N273.095 billion; the State Governments received N173.806 billion and the Local Governments got N131.044 billion. The Oil Producing States received N41.977 billion as 13% derivation revenue while the revenue generating agencies were given N17.782 as cost of collection.

Signed

Patricia Deworitshe

DD (Press)