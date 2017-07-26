FG Secures N3.38 Billion AfDB Loan For Production Of Irish Potatoes In Plateau

Ministry of finance has secured a N3.38 billion loan for Plateau state for the mass production and development of Irish potatoes value chain.

Briefing State House correspondents, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), meetings, on Wednesday, Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance said the loan was secured from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the development of the Irish potatoes value chain and the project is expected to create 60, 000 jobs.

Adeosun revealed that Plateau state would be providing N599 million as counterpart funding for the project.

Adeosun disclosed that the loan has a five years moratorium thereafter whatever remained of the loan would be paid at the rate of 1 percent in 20 years.

She said the loan would be used to develop the Irish potatoes value chain in 17 local local government areas of the state.

The implementation would be jointly executed by FADAMA project and a unit in the state ministry of agricuture. About 70 percent of the loan would be used for the provision of infrasture, extension services, impoved planting and marketing.

The whole exercise according to the minister is aimed at boosting production and minimising wastages.

Our correspondent gathered that the idea was muted during the President Goodluck Jonathan’s government by former minister of agricuture Mr. Akinwumi Adesina for the development of the value chain for selected roots and tubers in the country.

Plateau state is Nigeria’s largest producer of Irish potatoes.