FG To Rehabilitate Middle-Ogun Irrigation Project In Oyo State

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, on Wednesday reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to rehabilitate the Middle-Ogun Irrigation Project in Oyo State.

The minister gave the assurawhen he inspected the irrigation facilities at Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State and said after the inspection ?“I am very sad about the state of the project. ?“However, in line with the ministry’s roadmap for completing ongoing projects, the project will be resuscitated by the Federal Government through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

“Also, government will get the project connected to the national grid for easy access to power supply. ?“We need to get our irrigation projects working because the policy drive of the present administration is on food security through all year-round farming. ?“So, we need to revitalise the irrigation projects that are not working and expand those that are working,” he said.

The minister said that the ministry was committed to stimulating all year-round farming in the country so as to meet the goals of the Federal Government on food security. ?He said that the Irrigation Project, whose contract was awarded in December 1990 with a completion period of 30 months, was conceived to have 12, 000 hectares of irrigable land which would serve the people of Oyo and Iseyin communities in Oyo State.

According to him, only 680 hectares, out of the 12,000 irrigable land have so far been developed due to some operational challenges. ?Adamu said that the challenges included the high cost of diesel to fuel the generators, the non-linkage of the system to the national grid, the lack of cooperation from farmers and funding constraints, among others. ?He called on the communities where the third phase of the project was located to make their land available for use by government for the project.