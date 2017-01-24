FG Will Not Stifle Press Freedom, Says Minister

FG Will Not Stifle Press Freedom, Says Minister
January 24 17:20 2017 Print This Article

The Federal Government will not do anything to stifle press freedom, because it is keenly aware that a free press is vital to the success of any democracy, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said the federal government has nothing to do with the recent arrest of Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of the online newspaper Premium Times, and a reporter working for the paper, Ms. Evelyn Okakwu.

He said the whole issue of the journalists’ arrest is purely a private affair involving a citizen and a privately-owned newspaper, and wondered how that could now be construed as an attempt by the government to intimidate the press.

”We have said it before and we want to re-state it: The Federal Government has no immediate or long-term plan to stifle press freedom. Even the Social Media, with its warts and all, will neither be regulated nor have its operations tampered with,” Alhaji Mohammed
assured Nigerians.

Segun Adeyemi
SA To Hon. Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja
24 Jan 2017

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

President Muhammadu Condemns Turkish Bombings

President Muhammadu Condemns Turkish Bombings

Unprovoked Murders: Christians Should Defend Themselves, Says CAN

Unprovoked Murders: Christians Should Defend Themselves, Says CAN

President Buhari Congratulates Akeredolu, Ondo Governor-elect

President Buhari Congratulates Akeredolu, Ondo Governor-elect